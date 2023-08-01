Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share funny gender reveal

On May 1, Serena Williams announced her second pregnanc. And this week, she revealed the gender of the new baby: It’s a girl!

The news was delivered at a baby shower/gender reveal party that was chronicled in a video. At the start of the video, Williams was getting ready for the party and expressing how nervous she was. She already has one daughter, 5-year-old Olivia, but she was hoping that her second child (whom her husband Alexis Ohanian calls “Jelly Bean”) would also be a girl.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she told the camera. The colorful outdoor party was jam-packed with balloons, games, a dunk tank and a sign that read, “Our Next Great Adventure.” DJ Mike Wise provided the music.

When the moment came to reveal the gender, Ohanian played a prank on his wife. He presented her with a cake and told her to cut into it, presumably to reveal either pink or blue underneath the white frosting. The video cuts away to show Ohanian telling the camera that the cake was actually just … yellow.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he said. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it.”

Serena’s reaction to the joke? She tried to smush the cake into her husband’s face.

In fact, the real reveal came later, and it turned out to be extremely impressive. The crowd gathered outside and stared up at the sky to see what looked like a fireworks display. Actually, it was a series of drones that eventually spelled out the words, “It’s a GIRL.” You can watch the moment here:

Relief and jubilation flooded Williams’ face as cheers went up among the crowd. She and her husband and daughter laughed, shouted and jumped around, and the video faded on the three of them happily staring at the sky.

Congratulations to the whole family!

