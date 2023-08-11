Rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley's historic revolver to be auctioned

Rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley owned multiple guns, and some of them have already been up on the auction block previously.

This time, Rock Island Auction Company will put a historic special order Russell Smith signed "exhibition quality" and "master engraved" revolver up for auction later this month, which was previously part of Presley's gun collection.

SEE MORE: Microphone Cardi B threw at fan sells for whopping $100K on eBay

On Aug. 26, RIA will auction off the Smith & Wesson Model 53 firearm, which is inlaid with gold and silver, and originally manufactured in 1974.

It is what the auction house calls a "well-documented" gun, with case. The firearm is a United States bicentennial double action revolver that RIA says was a gift to Presley.

The action house expects to fetch anywhere between $60,000 and $90,000 for the piece.

RIA is calling the gun an "elaborate and stunning" piece of the Smith & Wesson catalog from the latter half of the 20th century.

When Elvis died in 1977, he reportedly owned 37 firearms, including at least one machine gun.

Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi and later died at 42 years old in Memphis, Tennessee, a town he called home for most of his life. The icon of his era of blues and rock 'n' roll completely dominated the best-seller charts, and was ubiquitous on television with frequent appearances on shows like the popular variety program hosted by Ed Sullivan on Sunday nights.

Presley went on to star in a string of hit box office films and was a teen idol for his era greeting screaming hordes of women and girls at shows and events.

In 1960, Presley returned home after serving in the U.S. Army, where he completed his duty as a soldier in Germany, choosing not to join the Special Services' entertainment division.

RIA says Presley had a well-documented interest in firearms.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com