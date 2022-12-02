Best Online Roulette Sites in 2023 Ranked by Real Money Roulette Games, Reputation, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

There is probably no better casino classic than roulette. And thanks to the convenience of online gambling, playing the game has never been easier!

With so many casino sites on the web, we decided to put together a list of the best real money casinos for online roulette.

Whether you prefer the high-risk/reward found in American roulette or would rather cozy up to something with a more reasonable house edge, our list of sites is bound to cater to you.

Ignition is our top online roulette casino, thanks to the site’s perfect blend of live dealer and online roulette, but each site on this list offers something unique to roulette fanatics.

Let’s start.

Best Online Roulette Sites



1. Ignition – Best Online Roulette Site Overall

Pros:

Close to 10 roulette variants

$3,000 welcome bonus

30+ live dealer games

Over 200 slots and casino games

24/7 customer support

Low wagering requirement

Cons:

High fees on credit card deposits

When you think of Ignition, it’s entirely forgivable if the first thing that springs to mind is its excellent poker app, but we’re here to let you know that it’s also the perfect site for roulette.

Roulette and Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Ignition’s roulette offering focuses on the classics.

This means you won’t find any wild multi-ball variants or high-octane rulesets with weird names like “Laser Ball,” instead, you’ll find a solid mix of live dealer and online roulette games.

You'll find two versions of American and European roulette games among a great selection of some of the best online slots, video poker, and blackjack.

The “Classic” American and European games are stylized to feel like you’re sitting at an actual table, while the other two games have a more simplistic interface. Both styles play great, and the sounds are spot on.

By starting in “test” mode, you can even get some free online roulette before committing to making any real money bets, which is a nice touch.

If you prefer a human touch, you’ll find several live dealer tables with both American and European wheels in Ignition’s fantastic live dealer casino.

While the dealers are all professional and courteous, Ignition offers a couple of auto-dealer tables in case you’d prefer a live dealer game without a croupier.

When you need a break from the roulette wheel, you’ll find a fantastic assortment of popular games, including progressive slots like A Night with Cleo, 777 Deluxe, and more.

Ignition also boasts an impressive selection of blackjack, video poker, and some craps dice games tucked in for good measure.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Ignition offers an attractive welcome bonus to newcomers in that your first deposit gets a match bonus for both casino games and the amazing poker app.

New players can get two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 — but if you deposit with crypto, you can claim two 150% match bonuses up to $1,500 each instead.

The casino portion of the promo is subject to an excellent 25x playthrough, while the poker bonus is unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles reward points earned during poker.

It is important to note that the live dealer games do not contribute to the welcome bonus at all, and the roulette casino games only have a 5% wagering contribution.

Reputation and Reliability: 4.8/5

This is one of our favorite casinos to play at, thanks to its solid reputation.

Ignition is owned and operated by Beaufort Media and has a Curacao Gaming license, meaning it is regulated by one of the premier organizations in the industry.

We also love that Ignition utilizes top software providers like Rival and RTG, so you can feel safe knowing there’s no funny business behind the code.

2. Red Dog – Best Welcome Bonuses of Any Online Roulette Site

Pros:

Live dealer and auto roulette tables

No additional fees on deposits and withdrawals

Free demos for all games

Tons of free spin slot bonus codes

Top-notch customer support

Cons:

Live dealer games hidden until after account creation

Red Dog Casino is our favorite casino that runs exclusively RealTime Gaming software. But it hides a not-so-dark secret: Once you’ve signed up, you’ll have access to a fantastic live dealer casino powered by the folks at Visionary iGaming studios.

With its solid reputation, great selection of bonuses, and no fees applied to deposits, Red Dog has become one of our favorite places for live dealer roulette.

Roulette and Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

At first glance, you might be inclined to dismiss Red Dog Casino in your search for the ultimate roulette casino.

If you pull up the page, you’re only going to find one European roulette game in the catalog, and while it’s a fantastic title — as all RealTime Gaming games tend to be — you’re probably going to want something more substantial.

Trust us when we say the live dealer casino — which is not well advertised for some reason — is well worth signing up for.

In addition to a fantastic selection of blackjack, baccarat, and super 6 tables, you’ll find some great live dealer roulette tables.

Red Dog — through Visionary iGaming Studios — offers both American and European roulette, staffed by friendly and professional dealers.

Not feeling sociable? No worries. Red Dog’s casino also boasts an auto roulette table for both rulesets. Each live dealer roulette table comes with three betting limits:

$1-$100

$5-500

$5-$1,000

Whether you’re a high-roller or a casual punter, you should be able to wager comfortably.

The rest of Red Dog’s game offering is also great, thanks to the excellent selection RealTime Gaming brings to the table.

With tons of fantastic slot games — including jackpot favorites like Asgard and Fortunate Buddha — and over a dozen varieties of video poker, you’ll have no problems finding something to keep you busy during your breaks from the roulette table.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

While Red Dog has one of the best selections of promo codes we’ve found anywhere, none of them are really going to help you out at the roulette table.

That shouldn’t stop you from cashing in on a sweet slots bonus when you make your deposit for the live dealer roulette games, though.

Red Dog is offering a 260% slots bonus to new players, and the bonus is usable on slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

It’s not as good as getting some roulette for free, but we believe it’s always wise to pad your bankroll with house cash.

Reputation and Reliability: 4.8/5

With its Curacao license and 24/7 customer support, Red Dog positions itself as one of the most reputable casinos we’ve had the joy of playing at.

As with all the best online casinos for roulette, Red Dog uses end-to-end encryption, ensuring that every bit of information you transmit to and from its server is secure from prying eyes.

3. Slots.lv – Best Online Roulette Site for Mobile

Pros:

6 roulette games

240+ casino games

Fantastic mobile support

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

Cons:

Live dealer casino feels undersized

Established almost two decades ago, Slots.lv proves it can hang with the big online roulette sites.

This spectacular online casino boasts hundreds of casino games, all bundled up in a package that runs beautifully on both mobile and PC devices.

Honestly, it’s one of the few casinos we prefer to use on our phones.

Every game loads up at screaming speeds, and the website is easy to navigate, even without a mouse. If you’re a roulette player who prefers to play on the go, this is the site for you.

Roulette and Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

The Slots.lv online casino site sports over 400 games with a little bit of everything.

This includes jackpot and regular bingo games, eight varieties of video poker (including 1, 3, and 10 hand games), and even the much-loved Hot Drop Jackpot slots — where each spin has a chance to win one of 3 must-drop jackpots.

But we know what you’re here for, and you won't be disappointed.

In the normal casino library, you’ll find the same four roulette games we described in the Ignition review — two versions of American and European roulette games.

The live dealer casino is powered by Visionary iGaming, so you know you’re going to have a solid offering of both European and American roulette.

When we were checking it out, they had an auto-roulette table available for each, as well as two European roulette live dealers available and one American table.

We also found a decent selection of baccarat and super 6 games and were pleasantly surprised by the sheer number of blackjack tables open.

The icing on the cake? All of these run great on your favorite mobile device.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Both the crypto and fiat welcome packages at Slots.lv are something to celebrate.

Players who deposit using one of the accepted cryptos get a 300% deposit bonus up to $1,500 on their first deposit and 150% match bonuses up to $750 for each of their next eight deposits.

In total, you can claim up to $7,500 from this crypto welcome bonus.

If you prefer to play with fiat, you’ll enjoy a 200% first deposit match bonus up to $1,000 plus eight subsequent 100% match bonuses up to $500, allowing you to scoop $5,000 from the offer.

Much like the other bonuses we’ve reviewed so far, these are best used on games other than roulette, as roulette only contributes 5% of winnings to the rollover.

Slots, scratch cards, keno, and specialty games contribute 100%, making it a little easier to tackle that playthrough.

Reputation and Reliability: 4.6/5

Slots.lv has a proven track record thanks to almost 20 years of customer support and using only tried and true game providers.

We found their customer support to be responsive and courteous, and it is another Curacao-regulated casino — so you know you’re in safe hands.

4. SuperSlots – Best Online Roulette Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

14 high-quality roulette games

400% crypto welcome bonus

Over 400 slot and casino games

Two live dealer casinos

17 payment options to choose from

Cons:

Not all games available on mobile

SuperSlots has developed a reputation for having a wide variety of bonuses and games, and after checking out their roulette options, we can definitively say that it’s a fair assessment.

They also accept a positively massive array of cryptocurrencies, so blockchain bros may want to consider signing up if they’ve ventured past the recognizable names of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Crypto payouts are also pretty fast — from a few hours to a day or two.

Roulette and Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

In keeping with their reputation for variety, you’ll find 14 roulette variants under SuperSlots’ casino game section.

But, while all the games there are limited to American and European wheels, they did have an American Double Ball Roulette game that was a fun and amusing change of pace.

Additionally, SuperSlots has daily roulette tournaments, pitting you against other players for prize pools of $5, 10, and $20,000, depending on what day of the week you’re playing.

Be sure to check their tournament schedule for more information.

And if that’s still not enough roulette for you, SuperSlots is loaded with not one but two live dealer casinos. One is powered by Visionary iGaming and the other by Fresh Deck Studios, giving you a robust variety of live dealer and auto roulette games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

New players can take advantage of a massive 400% crypto welcome bonus when they sign up and use the “CRYPTO400” promo code at checkout.

This bonus is good for up to $4,000 in bonus cash.

If you prefer to deposit using fiat, you can opt for the $6,000 welcome bonus that stretches over your first six deposits on the site.

Reputation and Reliability: 4.4/5

Established in 2020, SuperSlots is still relatively new so far as online casinos go, but don’t let that put you off.

This casino has proven to be a solid, legitimate place to play roulette for real money.

It is licensed out of Panama, hosts games from trusted software providers like Betsoft and NetEnt, and does everything right. We feel cozy here and are confident that you will too.

5. BitStarz – Best Online Roulette Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Award-winning casino

Over 4,000 online casino games

Weekly slot and table game tournaments

Up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus

5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

Restricted in some locations

Capping off our top 5 is the award-winning BitStarz crypto casino.

This is a fantastic casino for players who crave variety, as BitStarz has over four thousand games from tons of big-name providers.

Roulette and Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

With over 4,000 games to choose from, you just know you will find some online roulette gems.

Tucked in among the single-player casino games, you’ll find a great selection of roulette in various flavors — multi-ball roulette, French roulette, European roulette, and American Jackpot Roulette, just to name a few.

But things really heat up when you start looking into the live dealer versions they have available.

BitStarz has partnered with a wide variety of live dealer studios, giving players access to an obscene selection of roulette.

In addition to European, American, and French roulette, we found Arabic roulette, London roulette, Svensk roulette, and many more, including single-wheel, multi-wheel, and multi-ball.

There are literally dozens of live dealer online roulette games available. The only reason BitStarz isn’t getting full marks for this category is that their casino is geo-restricted.

This means that if it looks like your computer is connecting from outside their preferred locations, your live dealer access will be heavily limited — and maybe even denied altogether.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

BitStarz is one of the best Bitcoin casinos, and its welcome bonus perfectly reflects that.

You can claim a 125% deposit bonus on your first deposit up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins doled out twenty spins a day for your first 9 days.

Your second and third deposits will get a 50% match bonus up to 1 and 2 BTC respectively, while your fourth gets a solid 100% match up to 1 BTC.

This welcome package totals up to a massive 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

If you prefer to make your deposits with a credit card instead of crypto, the bonus is the same, only for every BTC referenced above, substitute $100.

So instead of a max bonus of 5 BTC, you’ll get a max bonus of $500. Still respectable but not terribly exciting.

Reputation and Reliability: 4.6/5

When it comes to reputation, BitStarz is a stand-out casino. It has several awards posted on the front page, including some for customer support.

This casino is fully licensed and regulated through Curacao, as many of the casinos we’ve reviewed today are, so you can feel confident in BitStarz’s reliability.

Best Online Roulette Sites - Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Roulette Sites

Roulette and Other Casino Games

We picked our casinos with a keen eye toward their online roulette offerings.

You'll find plenty of variety in the rulesets. Though we focused on the classic American and European versions, we made sure to get some non-standard games in there, too.

Welcome Bonus

While most welcome offers are not very helpful for roulette players due to casinos applying a woefully low contribution to these games, we’re suckers for bonuses and assume you are, too.

That’s why we made sure every casino here gave out worthwhile bonuses to fatten your budding bankroll.

Reputation and Reliability

A casino could have all the roulette you want, but if it’s not a safe place to play, that’s a hard no from us.

We’ve vetted the casinos on our list and found them to be safe, reliable havens providing fair and fun roulette odds.

Guide to the Best Roulette Sites Online Can I Play Online Roulette and Win Real Money?

Yes! You can win real money playing roulette on various casino sites.

Whether you like RNG-powered roulette casino games or live dealer tables, this entire article is jam-packed with online roulette casinos purpose-built to let you play real money roulette.

Is Online Roulette a Game of Luck or Strategy?

Much like the lottery, roulette results are completely random, making this a game of luck.

Sure, you can use strategies to minimize risk — such as “even betting” on black or red and even or odd numbers — but there is no way to know where the orb of fate will land.

What Are the Odds of Hitting a Number in Online Roulette?

The odds of hitting a single number on roulette vary from game to game.

On American, which is the traditional ruleset with the stiffest house edge, you’ll have roughly a 2.6% chance of landing on your single number bet.

Is Online Roulette Rigged?

So long as you are playing at legit casinos like the ones we’ve outlined here, you can rest assured that your game is random and not rigged.

Whether you’re playing on a fully-digital online game powered by the industry’s top providers, or a live dealer table run by similarly well-reputed studios, these games are regularly checked to ensure they meet all fairness requirements.

Is European or American Roulette Better?

If your goal is to win money over the long term, European roulette is superior.

American roulette tables have the same 0 on the wheel that the European table does, but they’ve added an additional 00 slot that doubles the house edge.

Can I Play Free Online Roulette Games?

There are several ways to play free roulette games. Several of the casinos listed above let you play a free version of their online roulette games to try it out.

Some casinos also let you use your welcome bonus to play free online roulette games, though they tend to contribute little to your wagering requirements.

What Is the Best Online Roulette Site?

After trialing hundreds of sites, Ignition is the one that stood out to us the most.

Here, you’re guaranteed a great welcome bonus, tons of roulette variants, and hundreds of other casino games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Roulette Sites

Here’s a reminder of what players can expect from our top online roulette recommendations:

Ignition: The overall best place for roulette, Ignition Casino provides a great blend of American and European roulette in the casino game, live dealer, and auto dealer formats. Sign up today to get up to $3,000 in bonuses on slots and poker.

The overall best place for roulette, Ignition Casino provides a great blend of American and European roulette in the casino game, live dealer, and auto dealer formats. Sign up today to get up to $3,000 in bonuses on slots and poker. Red Dog: This RTG casino boasts a surprisingly great live dealer game selection, including some of our favorite live roulette games from Visionary iGaming. New players who join the site get a 260% slots bonus.

This RTG casino boasts a surprisingly great live dealer game selection, including some of our favorite live roulette games from Visionary iGaming. New players who join the site get a 260% slots bonus. Slots.lv: This fantastic mobile casino offers a great blend of live dealer and online casino roulette. Sign up and get a beautiful 200% match on your first deposit — 300% if you use crypto.

This fantastic mobile casino offers a great blend of live dealer and online casino roulette. Sign up and get a beautiful 200% match on your first deposit — 300% if you use crypto. SuperSlots: This solid casino offers daily roulette tournaments with prize pools of up to $20,000 for players to vie for. Use the “CRYPTO400” promo code to claim a 400% match bonus when you join the site.

This solid casino offers daily roulette tournaments with prize pools of up to $20,000 for players to vie for. Use the “CRYPTO400” promo code to claim a 400% match bonus when you join the site. BitStarz: With dozens of roulette games to choose from, BitStarz takes the cake for variety and is the ultimate site for crypto players. Join today and get up to 5 BTC +180 free spins from the site’s generous bonus for newcomers.



How to Sign Up at an Online Roulette Site

Now that you’re ready to take a spin at the tables, we’ve put together an easy-to-follow guide to creating an account at our top place to play real money roulette: Ignition Casino.

Step 1: Head Over to the Site

To get started, navigate to the Ignition Casino sign-up page by following this link and then click the large “Join Now” button.

Step 2: Provide Your Details

On the form that comes up, you’ll provide your name, date of birth, and mobile number (provide a valid number here, as it’s required to verify your account), as well as an email and password.

Toss in your zip code and check the box to agree to their ToS, and you’re ready to press “Register.”

Step 3: Collect your Bonus

Once you’ve verified your account and logged in, you can go to your profile, claim your welcome bonus and make your first deposit.

That’s it! Now you’re ready to play at one of the best online roulette casinos!

Ready to Play Online Roulette?

You have now seen the best of what the internet has to offer in terms of online roulette.

While we firmly believe Ignition is the best online casino for roulette, you’d do well to play at any of the gambling sites on our list — maybe even sign up for a few — as they all excel in their own way.

Just make sure you focus on having fun while you play roulette online, and — as always — gamble responsibly.

