Best Online Pokies in New Zealand: Top Real Money Online Pokies Sites in NZ with High RTP Games

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC. All information onthis site is for entertainment purposes only.

The best online pokies in New Zealand are so much fun to play!

But with many no-good pokie sites and fake bonuses, Kiwis will find it challenging to track down online casinos with the best online pokies for their NZ dollars.

We did the work for you and singled out the best NZ online pokies sites available right now. We tested each casino site on specific benchmarks that work in your favour and selected a top game you should try.

Jackpot City came out on top for its no-nonsense pokie bonus, a stellar lineup of progressives and high payouts, but we have 14 more New Zealand casino sites you should check out.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Pokies in New Zealand

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) — Best Online Pokies in NZ Overall

Pros:

Up to NZ$1,600 welcome package

Carefully selected high-quality pokies

Works great on mobile

Stellar selection of progressive jackpots

Low minimum deposit

50+ live dealer games

Tested and approved by eCOGRA

Cons:

Only a few game studios

>> Start playing Mega Moolah for a chance at the world’s biggest jackpot here

Jackpot City, as the name suggests, is a fantastic online casino for jackpots galore. Established in 1998, it is one of the oldest names in online casino gambling and serves up some of the best online pokies you can find on the internet.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

One of JackpotCity’s most-played online games is the progressive jackpot pokie Mega Moolah, which still holds the record for the highest payout of all time. It has 5 reels and 3 rows, but what makes it stand out is its jackpot which kicks off at NZ$1 million, and can sometimes even reach a seven-figure prize. That’s right, seven, as in 20 million.

With just over 410 different games of varying themes, Jackpot City more than guarantees hours of entertainment. They have partnered with Microgaming as their primary software provider, which is one of the biggest names in the industry.

If you are looking for a great selection of high-quality online casino games that offer excellent progressive jackpot potential, you need to look no further than Jackpot City.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Jackpot City knows how to roll out the red carpet for its new and existing players alike. They offer a fantastic NZ$1,600 match bonus spread across your first four deposits, with each one worth 100% up to NZ$400.

Besides the welcome bonus, you’ll receive a unique match offer every day, which is mostly based on how long you spend at the casino and the value of your deposits. You can also spin Jackpot City’s Bonus Wheel for a shot at earning some decent rewards.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Jackpot City features a downloadable app that is of exceptional quality. It is well laid out in terms of layout and design and is super responsive and easy to navigate. It's one of the best online casinos with its own dedicated downloadable app for online pokies.

We tested the app on both Android and iOS devices and enjoyed the experience of both versions. In case you don’t feel like downloading the app, you can still enjoy Jackpot City’s games on their fully mobile-adapted web browser as well.

Banking: 4.6/5

The banking options at Jackpot City are pretty standard. You can fund your account via credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets like Neteller, ecoPayz, and Skrill.

The minimum deposit for most options starts at NZ$10, which is relatively low and great for newer players who want to start off slow.

Misc: 4.6/5

If you ever come across an issue at Jackpot City, you can get in touch via the 24/7 live chat and email. This online casino is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and all of its games are verified by eCOGRA, so you can rest assured that safety and fairness are not an issue here.

If there was one thing we could complain about is that you must create an account before you get to browse Jackpot City Casino’s website.

>> Claim up to NZ$1,600 over your first four deposits at Jackpot City

2. Royal Panda (Cash Pig) — Best Branded Online Pokies in NZ

Pros:

1,100+ online pokies

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Unique branded pokies

Progressive jackpots can reach millions

Mobile-friendly user interface

Cons:

No casino app

>> Click here to claim Royal Panda’s 100% first deposit bonus up to NZ$1,000

There is something great about casinos that specialise in delivering top-class video pokies — and Royal Panda is one of the best to do so. They have an incredible pokies library filled with amazing games of every different theme and variation.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Our favourite Royal Panda online pokie of the moment is Cash Pig. With all the jazz of Las Vegas and amazing graphics and animations, Cash Pig is a fun traditional pokie that has 5 reels and 30 pay lines. You are sure to enjoy the Vegas-themed fanfare and hopefully, get some winnings along the way.

Royal Panda Casino has a seemingly endless selection of fantastic NZ online casino games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and of course — some of the best online pokies you can find right now.

We especially liked the exclusive pokies available at Royal Panda, including branded games like Royal Panda Megaways. We definitely recommend this game if you’ve never played the latest addition of Megaways to online slots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Royal Panda offers a fantastic 100% up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus for its new players. The wagering requirements are standard at 35x, and you’ll have a genuine shot at meeting them if you get a little lucky.

Not to be left out in the cold, this online casino also offers great bonuses and rewards for existing players, such as the 5% top-up bonus on every single deposit and the Pragmatic Play Drops and Wins where all pokie players stand a chance of winning NZ$10,000 weekly.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Royal Panda’s mobile compatibility is first-rate through its fully mobile-adapted web browser. Even though they do not have a dedicated downloadable app, the web-based mobile platform is easy to use and well organised.

Banking: 4.8/5

Royal Panda’s banking flexibility ranges from credit cards to e-wallets. More specifically, you can fund your account via MasterCard, Visa, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Neosurf, etc.

If you want quick payouts, you should go for any of the e-wallets on hand since bank transfers can take up to 7 days. Your account must be verified via ID before you can initiate a withdrawal, though — which is also the case at all other NZ online pokie sites.

Misc: 4.8/5

Besides featuring some of the best online pokies in New Zealand, along with a stellar live dealer game selection — Royal Panda is also one of the best online sportsbooks, so it pretty much covers gamblers of all stripes.

They also have great customer service via live chat, email, and telephone.

>> Get started at Royal Panda to enjoy some of the most unique pokies available right now

3. PlayOJO (Safari of Wealth) — Best Game Variety of any NZ Online Pokies Site

Pros:

3,900+ games

No-wager free spins bonus

Unusual, funky website design

Free pokies

250+ jackpot games

Cons:

No cash-based bonus

>> Claim PlayOjo’s 50 free spins with no wagering requirements

PlayOJO is one of the best NZ online casinos for several reasons — the primary two being the whopping games selection by top-tier developers and the one-of-a-kind no-wager welcome bonus.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Our favourite game here was the Safari of Wealth, an African-themed pokie with 5 reels and a 96.2% RTP.

With nearly 3,500 slots, you would be hard-pressed to find any other site with so many amazing real money pokies on offer.

From traditional pokies to progressive jackpots, you will find everything you are looking for and more. You won’t find any pokies with grainy graphics and questionably cheesy soundtracks here, since PlayOjo has partnered up with industry leaders like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Play N Go.

Besides pokies, you’ll also find a huge lineup of 200+ live games by Evolution Gaming and a few more live game studios.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5

New Zealand casinos online usually provide cash-based match bonuses, but PlayOJO likes to do things differently. This casino offers up to 50 free spins on your first deposit of at least NZ$10, but the best part is that there are zero wagering requirements.

It’s true, you’ll get to spin Book of Dead’s reels and if you get lucky — you can immediately get a payout since there is no rollover to meet.

However, that’s pretty much all there is, and while the no-wager free spins are more than valuable, we find the lack of a cash-cased bonus a bit of a downside.

PlayOJO also features numerous promotions that they are constantly running, such as their OJO Wheel where players are given the chance to spin a wheel after reaching a certain level for prizes. Additionally, all players qualify for the Prize Twister where a stunning £25,000 in cash is up for grabs.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

PlayOJO’s fun candy-floss theme translates well into their mobile platform. You can download the dedicated Android or iOS app, but when the mobile-adapted version is so good, you don’t necessarily have to.

The games are all optimised for mobile gaming and the entire layout and design of their mobile offering is first-class.

Banking: 4.6/5

PlayOJO’s banking options are as good as you can get on the internet. Everything from credit cards and e-wallets is available, including PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Visa, MasterCard, and more.

However, what sets PlayOjo apart is its unlimited withdrawals; you can even ask for a $5 payout, which is something you won’t get to enjoy at another online pokies site.

Misc: 4.7/5

Overall, we enjoyed playing online pokies at PlayOJO and agree with the many that frequent their platform that it’s one of the best New Zealand online pokies sites out there.

They have also built a solid reputation for excellent customer support in the short time that they have been around. You can contact their customer support via telephone, email and live chat.

>> Enjoy up to 50 free spins on your first deposit at PlayOjo with no wagering requirements

4. Mansion Casino (Pride of Persia: Empire’s Treasures) — Best Online Jackpot Pokies in New Zealand

Pros:

Super-valuable daily jackpots

Low wagering requirements

Generous welcome bonus up to NZ$500

800+ high-quality pokies

Cons:

Not all casino games are available on mobile

>> Visit Mansion for a full breakdown of all daily jackpot slots on hand

Since most New Zealand players gravitate towards huge jackpots — our list would be incomplete without Mansion Casino.

Game Selection: 4.3/5

Mansion has a great selection of jackpot games on offer, including Pride of Persia: Empire’s Treasures. It’s a Persian-themed progressive jackpot with free spins rounds and other multiplier features, not to forget the fantastic NZ$600,000 jackpot prize.

Beyond that, you’ll come across 800+ different pokie games and numerous progressives, including an array of daily jackpots that have their very own section.

Some of the pokie machines we loved playing here were Vault Cracker and Legend of Athena, though we didn’t strike the NZ$20k jackpot available at the time.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Mansion Casino offers a fantastic 100% up to NZ$500 welcome bonus that has a low 20x wagering requirement.

They also have a High Roller welcome bonus of 50% up to NZ$5,000 when you deposit at least NZ$1,000 or more. Beyond that, this New Zealand casino offers a Wild Wednesdays promotion and a monthly Drops & Wins where players are in line to win a share of NZ$500,000.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Mansion’s website works pretty well, though it loads a bit slower than other real money online casinos in New Zealand. You can download an app for desktops, but there isn’t one available for smartphones.

The website is still optimized for mobile online gaming, but note that there are a few pokies missing from the desktop version — so don’t be surprised if you can’t find your go-to casino game when gambling on your pocket device.

Banking: 4.4/5

The payment options at Mansion are pretty standard and nothing out of the usual. You can manage your casino bankroll via MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, Neteller, and you can even deposit via your phone.

Misc: 4.7/5

Mansion Casino has been around since 2007 and in the years since its inception, it has built a solid reputation as one of the best online pokies sites.

As far as customer support goes, you can get in touch via live chat, email, and phone — the support staff is available around the clock and is manned by professionals.

>> Claim up to NZ$500 on your first deposit and get a payout once you meet the 20x rollover

5. Spin Casino (108 Heroes) — Best Classic Pokies Selection in New Zealand

Pros:

Online pokies by top-tier software developer

Up to NZ$1,000 welcome package

Android & iOS mobile app

Pokies tournaments

Cons:

Confusing website design

Steep wagering requirements

>> Claim up to NZ$1,000 over your first three deposits at Spin Casino

Spin Casino’s 5th place on our list is more than deserved; this NZ gambling site dates back to 2001 and relies on a simple strategy — quality over quantity. While you won’t find the highest number of games, you can rest assured that everything available is top-notch, especially the classic pokies.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

One of our personal favourites here was the 108 Heroes game, an Asian heroes-themed pokie with a stunning soundtrack and great graphics. This evergreen title is powered by Microgaming, and it’s one of the best classics with 15 paylines you’ll find at Spin Casino.

It almost seems as if Spin Casino set out to find the top 400 pokies available and then made up their game selection from that list — such is the quality of the games on hand.

When you need a break from online pokies games, you can enjoy over 50 live dealers, as well as a solid selection of 27 blackjack variants.

Bonuses & Rewards: 3.5/5

You can claim a 100% up to NZ$400 on your first deposit at Spin Casino, followed by another 100% up to NZ$300 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit, making for a grand total of NZ$1,000.

While the numbers are pretty good for the eyes, there are 70x wagering requirements that you’ll have to meet before you can cash in on your bonus. We’re not implying that it’s impossible, we’re just merely saying it’ll take some serious luck to pull off.

Spin Casino also offers something for their existing players through the loyalty rewards program. Once you create an account, you can log in and open the Promotion section to see your personal bonus calendar for each day ahead.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Spin Casino offers the full package — an optimized website and dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices. Every option works great, so you’ll have no trouble playing online pokies via your mobile device.

However, the website layout may seem a tad confusing before you create an account and access the actual casino. You won’t get to see all of the available games, so you will need to sign-up for a full breakdown of everything Spin Casino offers.

Banking: 4.6/5

Spin Casino features all traditional credit and debit card options as well as a few e-wallets such as Neteller. Again, we would like to see them add some cryptocurrency options in the not so distant future but overall, most of NZ’s most popular banking options are covered.

As obvious by now, all online pokies casinos in NZ are late to adopt cryptocurrencies, so if you’re looking to gamble with some spare BTC — you won’t find the best Bitcoin casinos here.

Related: Best online casinos in Canada

Misc: 4.6/5

Spin Casino has a lot going for it and we highly recommend it if you’re a fan of classic 3-reel slots with simple rules. Sure, there are ways that they can improve upon but on the whole, they have a fantastic offering for any player looking for a great site to play online pokies.

On the customer support front, they answered our email within 10 minutes but for those that want an even faster response, we recommend Spin’s amazing live chat support.

>> Download Spin Casino’s mobile app here.

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Best NZ Online Pokies Sites

Game Selection

Nothing is worse than signing up at a new NZ casino and running out of pokies to play shortly after. That said, we made sure to choose online casinos in New Zealand with an excellent selection of games to ensure you never become bored.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses abound at pokie sites in NZ, but narrowing down the valuable ones is the trick. We sifted through a lot of casinos before finally narrowing down the ones that offer both generous bonuses and fair terms and conditions.

Mobile Compatibility

Since you’re most likely reading this article on your smartphone — you probably need NZ online casinos that will be compatible with both your desktop and mobile device. To that end, we only recommend online pokie sites that are either fully optimized for mobile devices or offer native apps.

Banking

Since you’re sharing banking information when depositing with casinos, it’s mandatory that both the payment methods and casinos themselves feature exceptional security. That said, we only selected licensed NZ online casinos featuring a good variety of popular banking options. Each pokie site we recommend accepts both credit card and e-wallet deposits and withdrawals.

Guide to Playing the Best Online Pokies in New Zealand Do NZ Online Pokie Sites Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Yes, nearly every single NZ pokies casino you’ll find offers a welcome incentive when you make your first deposit. Usually, all you need to do to claim it is to sign-up for a casino account and make your first deposit either by entering a bonus code or opting in for the bonus.

What is the Return to Player Percentage (RTP) in NZ Online Pokie Machines?

RTP is the percentage of funds played on a particular game that is returned to the player over time.

For example, if a pokie has a 97.20% RTP value, that means that 97.20% of the funds wagered on that particular game will be returned to players over a period of time. That’s the definition and not the exact portion you’ll get back in a spinning session — that’s why you typically have 10 losers and 1 big winner.

Are Online Pokies in New Zealand Fair?

All reputable casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) which are algorithms used to generate numbers at random. All pokies at reputable NZ casinos are certified by 3rd party authorities such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) or e-Commerce Online Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

That said, you can rest assured that all of the pokies you find at our recommended NZ casino sites are safe to play and genuinely random.

What is a Progressive NZ Online Pokie?

A progressive pokie is a game where the jackpot value accumulates as players play the game. This can be a single jackpot game or a linked one over multiple games. One thing is for sure when you read the words “progressive jackpot” — it almost always means there are big prizes to be won.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Pokies in New Zealand for me?

Choosing the perfect NZ online casino for you boils down to your personal preference. However, the few things to keep in mind when selecting a casino are:

License: Never play pokies at unregulated New Zealand online casinos. Each reputable casino site will have its license displayed at the bottom, so just scroll down to check.

Never play pokies at unregulated New Zealand online casinos. Each reputable casino site will have its license displayed at the bottom, so just scroll down to check. Pokies variety: If you’re looking to play online pokies in NZ, you’ll need a selection of at least 600 games. That’s the middle number where you can know for sure that all types are covered.

If you’re looking to play online pokies in NZ, you’ll need a selection of at least 600 games. That’s the middle number where you can know for sure that all types are covered. Welcome bonus: There’s virtually no point in getting started without claiming a bonus. However, remember to read the terms to find out about any hidden conditions that might prevent you from taking advantage of them.

You can also select from any of our recommended NZ casino sites if you don’t want to spend your time searching for a halfway-decent online casino.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Pokies in NZ

Let’s look at the overall score each NZ pokie site scored with us, along with its standout features:

Jackpot City: Amazing selection of online pokies and progressive jackpots, fully tested by eCOGRA, NZ$10 minimum deposit; up to NZ$1,600 welcome package; overall score 98%.

Amazing selection of online pokies and progressive jackpots, fully tested by eCOGRA, NZ$10 minimum deposit; up to NZ$1,600 welcome package; Royal Panda: Over 1,100 online pokies, a few exclusive branded pokies, works great on mobile; 100% up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 96%.

Over 1,100 online pokies, a few exclusive branded pokies, works great on mobile; 100% up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus; PlayOJO: No wagering requirements, unique website design, over 250 jackpot pokies; 50 zero-wager free spins welcome bonus; overall score 95%.

No wagering requirements, unique website design, over 250 jackpot pokies; 50 zero-wager free spins welcome bonus; Mansion: Over 800 top-quality pokies, low wagering requirements, must-drop daily jackpots; 100% up to NZ$500 welcome bonus; overall score 93%.

Over 800 top-quality pokies, low wagering requirements, must-drop daily jackpots; 100% up to NZ$500 welcome bonus; Spin Casino: Top-notch apps for Android and iOS, real money pokies tournaments, good range of blackjack titles; 100% up to NZ$1,000 welcome package; overall score 90%.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Pokie Sites in New Zealand

Starting to play online pokies for real money is a fairly simple process. If you’re a first-timer and not sure how to create an account yourself, follow our simple steps below to get started. We’ll use our top pick Jackpot City as an example.

1. Create a Jackpot City Account



Open Jackpot City Casino and click the yellow Sign-Up button in the upper right corner

Fill out the form will all of the required personal information

Accept the terms and click Register

2. Claim a Bonus & Deposit



You’ll be automatically redirected once done with the registration process, click on the Get Started pop-up window

Click Opt-In

Click Deposit

Select a payment method

Enter the required banking information along with the amount you wish to deposit

Click Deposit

Once your funds arrive, you can start playing pokies!

Ready to Play the Best Online Pokies in New Zealand?

With so many fantastic online gambling sites and casino games to choose from, narrowing down the best online pokies New Zealand players should try wasn’t exactly easy.

Our top pick for the best pokies selection and overall quality of games is Jackpot City and its most popular game Mega Moolah.

PlayOJO and its 50 free spins on Book of Dead without any wagering requirements is also a good choice, not forgetting Royal Panda with its stellar progressive jackpot lineup and exclusive branded games.

Ultimately, playing real money online pokies should be fun — so please remember to gamble responsibly!

Related: Top online poker sites

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that online gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: