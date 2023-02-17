10 Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money: Best Canadian Real Money Casino Sites in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Looking to play real money casino games in Canada? Say no more.

We’ve spent the past few weeks exploring the gambling market in order to bring you a list of the 10 best real money online casinos in Canada.

Our top ten picks reflect the creme de la creme — from thousands of games and bonuses to rock-solid reputations and trust among users.

We’ve selected Jackpot City as our favourite casino to play real money games, but there’s a lot more to explore — so read on for a full breakdown.

Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

25-year long reputation

500+ real money games

Up to $1,600 in bonuses

Accepts 15 payment options

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

Jackpot City has been an online staple for 25 years, serving Canadian players with some of the most innovative games and top-notch bonuses ever since.

Even after so many years, they’re still keeping up with the latest gambling trends and even managed to grab the No.1 slot on our list.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Jackpot City packs a surprising amount of variety into just 500+ games, but they’re constantly adding new and exciting titles to their collection. At the time of writing, we found 400+ classic online slots, in addition to over 10 seven-figure progressive jackpots.

You can explore 53+ live dealer variants of real money blackjack, real money roulette, baccarat, and poker as well. With a professional dealer running the action, it’s easy to feel like you’re inside an actual casino.

Finally, a handful of video poker titles and unique specialties round out their selection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Jackpot City will double your first four transactions up to $400 each. Although you will have to make four separate deposits to claim the full bonus, you can fund your account with as little as $10 to get started. High rollers can redeem up to $1,600 max.

Beyond the welcome bonus, Jackpot City offers a random daily reload bonus – and the match percentage is different every day and unique to each account.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Jackpot City accepts 15 different banking options. You can use all major debit cards, Interac, an eCheck, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, or an instant bank transfer to deposit funds. The minimum deposit is $10 across the board.

Once you’ve won a bit of cash playing here, you can withdraw anywhere from $10 to $10,000 per transaction. Generally, debit card and bank wire transactions take 3-5 days for processing and delivery. E-wallet payouts are rocketed to your personal account within a few hours.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

It’s easy to get in touch with a real person at Jackpot City. You can use their live chat feature to ensure an immediate response, and our experts waited just 6 hours for a return email. Even without a phone line, Jackpot City’s team promises white-glove support around the clock.

If you have any further questions or concerns, their dedicated FAQ section covers everything from setting up your account to initiating your first withdrawal.

Claim bonuses up to $1,600 with Jackpot City!

2. PlayOJO — Best Bonuses of All Real Money Canadian Online Casinos

Pros:

2,100+ online casino games

80 free spins welcome bonus

No wagering requirements

No transaction minimums

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a match-based welcome bonus

PlayOJO is one of the most unique real money casinos in Canada in the sense that there are absolutely no wagering requirements attached to any bonus you claim. Pretty neat, right?

Game Variety: 4.7/5

PlayOJO tips the scales with 1,884+ online slots and progressive jackpots from 31 high-tech software providers. You can chase progressive jackpots well into the seven figures or place wagers for mere pocket change.

Once you need a change of pace, you can explore 52+ live dealer titles and exclusive real money game shows. 88 virtual roulette wheels, 33 baccarat games, 15 video poker variants, 7 bingo rooms, and 165 different blackjack games promise unmatched variety.

Whether you’re looking to play high-stakes blackjack, Deal or No Deal, live poker, or Monopoly Live, their available selection is likely to satisfy gamers of all kinds.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Use the promo code “OJO80” with your first-ever deposit of at least $10. Doing this will give you 50 free spins with no wagering requirements, with an additional 30 spins available to claim manually via the Kickers section once you’ve played through the initial 50.

Keep in mind that the free spins are only available on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. This popular slot game maintains a 96% win rate, and the luckiest players here can win up to 25,000x their stake.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use all major debit cards, Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, AstroPay, Jeton, or an ecoVoucher to bank your funds with PlayOJO. There’s no minimum deposit required to start playing games, but you’ll have to deposit at least $10 to claim their bonus.

Similarly, there are no withdrawal minimums to worry about here. That said, all transactions above $5 are completely free-of-charge. Yes, you read that right — you can withdraw as low as $3 if you like, although we don’t recommend it.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like our top pick, PlayOJO understands the importance of high-quality customer support. Their team is available on a 24-hour basis, and you can utilize their live chat feature to receive immediate assistance. Even so, their 6-hour email response window exceeds industry standards.

If you’d rather skip the “human interaction” component of getting your questions answered, feel free to visit their dedicated Help Center filled with answers to the most common questions you might have when getting started.

Claim bonuses with no wagering restrictions at PlayOJO!

3. BetOnline — Best Real Money Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

30+ sports categories

365+ casino games

Bonuses for casino, poker, and betting

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

Phone, chat + email support

Cons:

Higher minimum payout requirements

BetOnline doubles as a capable online sportsbook and casino site, allowing Canadian players to enjoy the best of both worlds from home.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

BetOnline hosts hundreds of competitive odds that span across 30+ sports markets, and they carry 365+ casino games that are sure to keep you occupied in between events. No matter how you like to gamble, there’s almost nothing you can’t wager on at BetOnline.

From Canada’s most popular sport to lesser-known categories like politics and celebrity drama, it’s easy to build your own prop bets and construct same-game parlays with one click. Alternatively, you can stake in-play wagers on 10+ categories in their live betting section.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “BOLCASINO” with your first three casino deposits of $25 or more. BetOnline will double each transaction up to $1,000, giving you a maximum of $3,000 in casino bonuses. For the amount of money at stake here, their 30x rollover is pretty fair.

Alternatively, sportsbook veterans should use the bonus code “BOL1000” with their first-ever deposit of $55 or more to receive a 50% sports match worth up to $1,000 in free bet credits.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

You can use all major debit cards, MoneyGram, a bank transfer, and 18 forms of cryptocurrency to bank your funds with BetOnline. However, when you take the $500 minimum cash withdrawal amount for bank transfers, it’s obvious that cryptocurrencies are the way to go here.

On the bright side, all crypto players will enjoy fee-free deposits and withdrawals ranging from $20 to $100,000 per transaction. After requesting a cashout, you can expect to see the money in your account within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike many of the best online Canadian casinos for real money, BetOnline has a listed phone number for players to call.

Our team waited in their queue for just 15 minutes before speaking with a real person. Alternatively, you can use their 24/7 live chat feature or email hotline to reach out.

No matter how you prefer to get in touch, you’re guaranteed a quick and helpful reply from a real person. If you have any questions or concerns, you’re in good hands at BetOnline.

Bet on your favourite sports with BetOnline!

4. Bodog — Top Canadian Real Money Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

26+ live poker rooms

770+ online casino games

Bonus up to $600 + 50 free spins

Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency

24/7 chat, email + forum support

Cons:

No phone support available

Poker bonus unlocked incrementally

Bodog is a triple threat – they have a good selection of casino games, double as an even better sportsbook, and their primary focus lies on poker players across Canada.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Bodog hosts 26+ live poker rooms, and you’ll reserve your seat at the table with just $5-10 to spare. Once you sign up, you’ll join thousands of poker players in Canada to compete for real cash prizes. The action goes on 24/7, so there’s always room to join a table.

If you’d rather get some practice in beforehand, you can explore 15+ different video poker games. Once you’ve got your poker face ready to go, check out their regular tournaments.

Best of all, Bodog is giving away a guaranteed $2 million in weekly tournament prizes.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Bodog will match your first casino deposit up to $600, and 50 free spins make this deal even more tempting. However, you can’t use any of your casino bonus funds to play live poker or video poker. Instead, you’ll have to settle for their 100% poker match up to $1,000.

Here’s the catch – while there are no wagering requirements attached to your final payout, none of your poker bonus funds are given upfront. Instead, you’ll have to unlock your bonus in rake as you play cash games or tournaments.

That being said, we can’t exactly consider this as a big downside, as nearly all poker bonuses are issued this way.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

For an CA online casino that launched in 1994, Bodog’s banking menu is surprisingly modern. In addition to debit card payments, they accept 5 forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether to deposit funds and initiate withdrawals.

Across the board, you’ll have to deposit at least $10 before claiming any bonuses. Depending on your chosen banking method, new players can withdraw between $10 and $3,000 per transaction. Still, crypto payouts are the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get paid.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Bodog wouldn’t have survived the past three decades without a stand-out customer support team, and we enjoyed lightning-quick responses across the board. However, we’re very surprised to see Bodog missing a dedicated phone line.

In the meantime, you can use their 24/7 chat feature, email hotline, or free player forums to get in touch with a real person.

Play live poker games with Bodog.

5. Magic Red — Best Real Money Casino in Canada for Classic Slots

Pros:

945+ real money online slots

200% bonus up to $500

100 free spins available

Flexible banking menu

24/7 chat + email support

Cons:

Limited variety of jackpot slots

Bonus cashout limits apply

Magic Red has firmly carved out its niche, and they host a great selection of 945+ real money slots. Plus, their leading 200% welcome bonus is a great incentive to get started.

Game Variety: 4/5

Magic Red primarily caters to slot enthusiasts, and they know their audience well. You’ll have access to 945+ classic slot games, and high rollers can take advantage of five-figure reels scattered throughout their library. However, we didn’t find any traditional progressives here.

That said, there’s not much to do in between spins. A handful of live dealer games comprise the bulk of Magic Red’s options for card players, and 10+ video poker variants fill in the blanks. Aside from a couple of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games, their selection is lacking.

Still, if you’re just looking for a great casino in Canada to play online slots, don’t miss out.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

When you make your first deposit, you’ll score a 200% match worth up to $500. Additionally, you’ll secure 20 free spins off the bat. However, you’ll have to make two consecutive deposits of $20 or more to secure the other 80 free spins mentioned in their welcome package.

In total, you’ll have to deposit at least $60 to claim all 100 free spins.

Their 35x wagering requirements don’t raise any red flags, but you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of $500 — regardless of how much you end up winning with your bonus funds.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

New players can use all major debit cards, Interac, Skrill, Trustly, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, GiroPay, AstroPay, PaySafeCard, or a bank transfer to deposit funds with Magic Red. The minimum deposit is $10, but keep in mind that you’ll need to lay down at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.

On the other hand, you can withdraw as little as $10 per transaction at Magic Red. High rollers who get lucky can request a maximum of $7,000 per transaction. If you’re using an e-wallet to get paid, expect to see your winnings delivered in 24-48 hours.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Magic Red offers fairly standard customer service via live chat and email. It goes without saying that you can get in touch with a real person 24/7/365. As we’d expect, our team got a chat reply within seconds of stating our name. Additionally, we received a return email within 24 hours.

Finally, their dedicated FAQ section gives Canadian players an easier way to find information.

Play timeless classic slot games with Magic Red.

Here’s How We Ranked the Best Real Money Casinos in Canada

Casino Games & Sports Betting

Our team prioritized real money Canadian online casino sites with the largest selection of slot games, table games, live dealer games, specialty titles, and competitive sports betting options. No matter what you’re here to play, you’ll have a varied and vast selection at your fingertips.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

The best online casinos make it easy to pad your account with free spins and bonus funds. We gave a higher ranking to real money casinos with the most generous incentives, easily accessible deposit minimums, and low wagering requirements.

Secure Payment Methods

Reputable online casinos accept a long list of cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment options. From bank transfers to Bitcoin transactions, we prioritized online casinos with flexible banking menus and lightning-fast payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

Our top-ranked online Canadian casinos break the mould with flexible, 24/7 support. We gave priority to real money casino sites with a dedicated phone number, but live chat and email contact options are standard among all the best gambling sites in Canada.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Canadian Online Casino for Real Money?

We’ve reviewed dozens of online casino gambling sites over the years, but Jackpot City is still the stand-out choice for Canadian players. Below, we’ve discussed how they excel.

Long-Standing Reputation: Jackpot City launched in 2001, making them one of the oldest and most respected real money gambling sites in Canada. Thousands of loyal players frequent their collection of casino titles on a regular basis, and more people sign up every day.

High-Quality Casino Games: Jackpot City prioritizes quality over quantity with a varied selection of 500+ slots, tables, and specialties. They work closely with 16 cutting-edge game providers to guarantee a realistic, graphics-intensive betting experience for new players.

Generous Real Money Bonuses: It’s rare to find real money bonuses quite as generous as Jackpot City’s welcome package. They’re doubling your first four transactions of $10 or more up to a staggering $400 each, giving high rollers up to $1,600 in casino bonuses to get started.

Why Should I Use Real Money Online Casinos in Canada?

We’ve compiled a handful of good reasons below to make the switch to real money online casino sites if you’re still feeling reluctant.

Awesome Games: Land-based casinos are typically limited by the amount of space in their venue, but online casino sites are constantly adding more titles to their collections. As a result, you’ll explore thousands of slots, tables, and specialties you’ve never seen before.

Incentives: Any good online casino site lists generous promotions that make it worth your while to get started. As a new player, you’ll take advantage of deposit bonuses, free spins and free bets that can help you play online casino games for real money.

Accessibility: So long as you have a working Internet connection and a compatible desktop or mobile device, you can play real money casino games around the clock from every location. Our best real money mobile casinos bring all the action and entertainment to your smartphone.

Guide to Playing at Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money

Are Real Money Casino Games in Canada Rigged?

So long as you’re playing at licensed Canadian real money casinos, none of the games you play are rigged. Each title is audited for a randomized outcome ahead of time. You’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d find with any legit in-person casino – and even higher on some slot games.

For your protection, our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos. If you select any from our top ten real money casinos in Canada, you’re guaranteed a safe and fun experience.

How Can I Find Reputable Real Money Casinos in Canada?

Any reputable Canadian online casino is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority or another well-known casino operator. Licensed online casinos are held to a higher standard, so you can take timely payouts, legit bonuses, and fair games for granted.

On the flip side, unlicensed online gambling sites shouldn’t be trusted – so make sure you do your research if you decide to deviate from our list.

What is the Best Online Casino in Canada for Real Money?

Jackpot City is the best online casino in Canada. They launched in 2001, and they’ve since become a staple online casino for gamblers throughout the world. They opened their doors to Canadian players a few years ago, and they quickly took over the market up north.

Aside from its quarter-century reputation, Jackpot City is home to 500+ awesome games and a generous $1,600 welcome package. If you’re a casino traditionalist looking for something simple, they won’t disappoint.

Which Real Money Online Casino in Canada Has the Best Bonuses?

PlayOJO has some of the best deposit bonuses we’ve come across. They don’t believe in wagering requirements or transaction minimums, which means there’s no catch for Canadian players when it comes to withdrawing their bonus winnings.

If you’re looking for a generous casino bonus, use the code OJO80 with your first deposit of at least $10 to claim 50 free spins with no wagering requirements, with 30 more spins waiting in the Kickers section for you to claim manually.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best Canadian casino online. Their 25-year reputation, industry-leading game selection, and generous welcome package earned them our top spot. Claim a maximum of $1,600 in deposit bonuses with your first four transactions.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO features 2,100+ online casino games, but their unique welcome bonus earned them a spot on this list. Use the promo code “OJO80” to claim 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with no wagering requirements or payout minimums.

BetOnline: BetOnline is the best real money casino for sportsbook veterans. They host competitive odds that span across 30+ mainstream and specialty markets. If you’d rather play 365+ casino games, use the code “BOLCASINO” to score a maximum of $3,000 in bonuses.

Bodog: Bodog is known for hosting 26+ live poker rooms, tons of video poker games, and regular tournaments that promise $2 million in weekly GTDs. Before you get started, they’ll double your first-ever deposit up to $600 and credit your account with 50 free spins.

Magic Red: This real money casino is perfect for Canadian fans of classic slot games. They’ll match your first deposit by 200% up to $500, and 100 free spins make this deal taste even sweeter.

How to Sign Up With the Best Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money

If you’ve never tried your luck with online gambling before, you’re likely wondering how to get started with the best online casinos in Canada for real money. Using Jackpot City as an example, we’ve simplified the sign-up process.

1. Create A New Casino Account

Use our link to access Jackpot City

Click the orange “Sign Up” button

Fill out any required information

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click the “Register” button to proceed

2. Verify Your Email

Open your email inbox

Search for a message from Jackpot City

Open it and click the link inside to verify your email

3. Claim Jackpot City’s Online Casino Bonus

Go back to Jackpot City’s homepage

Click the “Deposit” tab

Choose your payment method

Fund your account with $10 or more

Claim 100% up to $400 on your first deposit!

Still Looking for a Top Canadian Online Casino for Real Money?

You’re now armed and ready with the knowledge to start playing casino games for real money in Canada — still wondering where to get started?

We recommend Jackpot City as the overall best real money casino for Canadian players, but in reality, you won’t go wrong with any other casino from our list.

We’ve assigned the categories to help you choose based on your needs.

No matter where you choose to stake your wagers, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: