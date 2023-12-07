NFL injuries in Week 13, and the backups replacing those starters

Some of the most important players in the NFL are recovering from injuries in significant numbers. As the league rounds out Week 13 and heads into Week 14, astonishingly, at least 12 regular starting quarterbacks are unable to play due to injuries. That means many teams will utilize backups.

Some of the injuries are expected to keep a list of starting players out of action for several weeks, according to estimates.

SEE MORE: Female student athletes sue University of Oregon over Title IX

One notable injured starter is the Steelers' Kenny Pickett, whose ankle injury is his third unique injury this season. He is expected to be replaced by Mitch Trubisky when the team goes up against the Patriots during Thursday Night Football. Pickett faces surgery for his latest bang-up.

Jameis Winston of the Saints was penciled in as a backup to go against the Panthers only if starter Derek Carr isn't able to play after a back and shoulder injury that was also accompanied by a concussion.

C.J. Beathard of the Jaguars is expected to take Trevor Lawrence's place in a game against the Browns while Lawrence continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Lawrence exited Monday night's game against the Bengals with that major injury and a disappointing game loss.

The Giants decided to keep Tommy DeVito on as their starting quarterback to start off this week at MetLife stadium in a matchup against the Packers, ESPN reported, citing coach Brian Daboll.

The Jets' Zach Wilson has had quite an interesting set of recent weeks after Aaron Rodgers was injured in Week 1. He filled in for weeks after that. CBS Sports reported that while Trevor Siemian was picked to be an alternative after Wilson's lackluster performance, that also turned out to be a bit of a flop.

Joe Flacco of the Browns could remain in play while DeshaunWatson stays out of the game due to an injury, along with another backup player, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Joshua Dobbs of the Vikings was replacing Kirk Cousins, but coach Kevin O'Connell could choose between two other backup options if Dobbs doesn't improve, according to analysts.

O'Connell did praise Dobbs, saying, "I love having him here. His work ethic ... spending a lot of time with him, getting to know him, and continuing to dive deeper into what helps him be the best version of himself. That's what I know that we pride ourselves on around here, is helping our players do that," ESPN reported.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com