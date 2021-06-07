Victim in deadly Eunice shooting identified

EUNICE — Family members are identifying a man who was shot and killed in Eunice. Donavan Reid is one of two victims in a shooting that happened over the weekend during a graduation party.

The search continues for a teenager who's accused of shooting 2 men. It happened over the weekend during a graduation party in Eunice. One man was killed and another was injured.

According to police Reid was shot in the torso and died from his injuries.

His sister says , "he was a good man. He worked at a plant in lake Charles. He had 4 girls and one boy. He was such happy man and brought joy to everyone around him."

Another man was injured in the shooting, but survived. The suspect is a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing as a runaway in March.

"We do believe he's the only suspect we don't believe anyone else was involved, " Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

Fontenot says crimes involving children are becoming more common.

"It's a lack of parenting," Fontenot said. "Not holding children accountable. Not supervising them. They get misguided and led by the wrong people ."

One man who spoke with KATC about the shooting agreed.

"As far as parents, we know they are the primary teachers. Stand by them (the children) and let them know there's a better way. Let them know there is a better life out there for them."

Fontenot says they're having a hard time getting witnesses to come forward. The teen is facing first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges.