Vermilion Parish inventory facility needs

The Vermilion Parish school district, has some old school buildings that are on average 50 years old.

The oldest school is Indian Bayou Elementary, which began as a high school around 1949, making it 74 years old.

"This is an example of our flooring that is starting to buckle because, of the settling of the building because of its age so this is one of the projects we are looking to fix." said Scott Meyers, Risk Manager.

Hurricanes approximately 2 years ago caused damage at Indian Bayou Elementary School, these updates will create a safer school environment for students and faculty.

According to the Vermillion Newspaper, recently, assistant Superintendent Marc Turner and a group of school system employees visited all 20 schools, in search of what is needed to be repaired or replaced at each school and here are some of the changes that will take place at Indian Bayou Elementary.

Marc Turner, Assistant Superintendent said, "A lot of the things you're going to see are safety issues there was a lot of drainage issues we have, we have extremely old schools and so we need a lot of updates to fix problems now that can potentially be problems later."

There are more repairs that will take place including in the cafeteria at Bayou Elementary.

"In the cafeteria we also have some settling going on with the building, so there we have slopping in the floor so we're looking at stabilizing that so we can settle our floors." said Scott Meyers, Risk Manager.

The budget that will repair the schools will come from the maintenance department budget.

Additional repairs that will be made at other schools can be found listed below.

School list:

Elementary Schools

Eaton Park Elementary

• Exterior Lighting is needed

• Better classroom lighting is

needed.

• Steps and various walkway

areas need to be repaired.

• Broken drainage pipe under the cafeteria.

• Walkways need to be painted to avoid rot and slippage.

Herod Elementary

• Exterior Lighting is needed

• Better classroom lighting is

needed.

• Steps, ramps, and various

wooden walkway areas need

to be repaired.

• Walkways need to be painted to avoid rot and slippage.

Leblanc Elementary

• Drainage needs to be addressed. Playground holds

water.

Seventh Ward Elementary

• Playground Drainage

• HVAC: Fan Coils are in

need of repair/replacement

• Crisis Evacuation Pick Up

Site- Groundwork/Culverts/

Gates, Rock, etc

• Crisis: fence to create one

point of entry

• Indicator light for pumps.

FIEB

• Exterior playground intercom speaker and camera

• Pump monitoring system is

needed

Dozier Elementary

• Groundwork for the playground.

Drainage problems

• Fence around septic system is needed

• Outside restroom is working but diminishing. Will need to be replaced in

the future

• Need janitorial storage

• Pump monitoring system is needed

Jesse Owens Elementary

• Exterior doors are damaged with rust

and rot

• Floor tiles will need replacing eventually

Kaplan Elementary

• Drainage between wings is needed.

It slopes back into the school

Indian Bayou Elementary

• Wooden Floors Buckling

• No parking lot

• Water sits under the school

Meaux Elementary

• Portable building is sliding off the pillars due to bad drainage

• Drainage on campus needs to be addressed. Water sits under portable

buildings.

Cecil Picard Elementary

• Drainage in the parking lot / car rider

pickup area. Holds water

• Playground Drainage issues

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

North Vermilion Middle School

•Fence to secure the rear of campus.

No single point of entry.

• Sink hole to the rear of office

• Outside storage needed for janitors.

JH Williams Middle School

• Gutters needed on the back side gym.

Flooding occurs in the covered area and

parent pick up area

• Sidewalks at the front of school are

buckling due to the tree roots.

• Lighting at the front of the school is

low.

• There is a dead oak tree in the front

of the school.

Erath Middle School

• Water leaks through the exterior gym

wall.

• Needs waterproofing

• Windows need to be recaulked

Rene Rost Middle

• Drainage between gym and walkways

need to be addressed

• 2nd Floor flooring

HIGH SCHOOLS

North Vermilion High School

• Antique boiler is going out. Will need

to eventually replace Hot water heater

in the gym is broken.

• Need to upgrade the sewer plant

with the new cafeteria coming.

• Sinkholes at field (SE and NE corners) and weightroom: SAFETY

• Wooden steps, walkways, and rails to

P3 and P4 portable buildings

• Steps to P1 need repair

• The Athletic Track surface needs repair

• Parking is unfit when wet

• There is not a single point of entry

Abbeville High School

• Many exterior doors do not shut properly causing a security risk

• No single point of entry

Gueydan High School

• 100+ gal hot water tanks are busted and need to be removed (leaning)

Safety Original Boiler for gym (heat)

is overheating, pressure relief valves

have popped off

• Windows need to be recaulked

• Cast Iron pipes need to be replaced

in the courtyard. It keeps clogging. It

must have a crack where roots and dirt

are grabbing the paper.

• AC - GE units are old. They will

eventually need to replace them.

• Stadium restrooms are in need of repair

• Walkway from student parking to

school needs to be lifted because of continue flooding

Kaplan High School

• Install hose bib at concession stand

and visitor dugout

• Need to run water lines from road to

softball field

•Need to run water lines from road to

indoor facility

• Top rails of the football stadium need

to be repaired. Rusting and unsafe

• Walkway for butler buildings need

repair. Rotting wood

Erath High School

• Restrooms under stadium

• Windows need to be caulked

• Sinkholes at football field

• Gym interior doors need to be replaced.

Also...

• Intercoms at schools will be replaced

with ESSER funds.

• Parking lots and driveways are in

need of repair at the majority of schools.

