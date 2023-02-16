Vermilion Parish inventory facility needs

The Vermilion Parish school district, has some old school buildings that are on average 50 years old.
The oldest school is Indian Bayou Elementary, which began as a high school around 1949, making it 74 years old.
"This is an example of our flooring that is starting to buckle because, of the settling of the building because of its age so this is one of the projects we are looking to fix." said Scott Meyers, Risk Manager.
Hurricanes approximately 2 years ago caused damage at Indian Bayou Elementary School, these updates will create a safer school environment for students and faculty.
According to the Vermillion Newspaper, recently, assistant Superintendent Marc Turner and a group of school system employees visited all 20 schools, in search of what is needed to be repaired or replaced at each school and here are some of the changes that will take place at Indian Bayou Elementary.
Marc Turner, Assistant Superintendent said, "A lot of the things you're going to see are safety issues there was a lot of drainage issues we have, we have extremely old schools and so we need a lot of updates to fix problems now that can potentially be problems later."
There are more repairs that will take place including in the cafeteria at Bayou Elementary.
"In the cafeteria we also have some settling going on with the building, so there we have slopping in the floor so we're looking at stabilizing that so we can settle our floors." said Scott Meyers, Risk Manager.
The budget that will repair the schools will come from the maintenance department budget.
Additional repairs that will be made at other schools can be found listed below.
School list:
Elementary Schools
Eaton Park Elementary
• Exterior Lighting is needed
• Better classroom lighting is
needed.
• Steps and various walkway
areas need to be repaired.
• Broken drainage pipe under the cafeteria.
• Walkways need to be painted to avoid rot and slippage.
Herod Elementary
• Exterior Lighting is needed
• Better classroom lighting is
needed.
• Steps, ramps, and various
wooden walkway areas need
to be repaired.
• Walkways need to be painted to avoid rot and slippage.
Leblanc Elementary
• Drainage needs to be addressed. Playground holds
water.
Seventh Ward Elementary
• Playground Drainage
• HVAC: Fan Coils are in
need of repair/replacement
• Crisis Evacuation Pick Up
Site- Groundwork/Culverts/
Gates, Rock, etc
• Crisis: fence to create one
point of entry
• Indicator light for pumps.
FIEB
• Exterior playground intercom speaker and camera
• Pump monitoring system is
needed
Dozier Elementary
• Groundwork for the playground.
Drainage problems
• Fence around septic system is needed
• Outside restroom is working but diminishing. Will need to be replaced in
the future
• Need janitorial storage
• Pump monitoring system is needed
Jesse Owens Elementary
• Exterior doors are damaged with rust
and rot
• Floor tiles will need replacing eventually
Kaplan Elementary
• Drainage between wings is needed.
It slopes back into the school
Indian Bayou Elementary
• Wooden Floors Buckling
• No parking lot
• Water sits under the school
Meaux Elementary
• Portable building is sliding off the pillars due to bad drainage
• Drainage on campus needs to be addressed. Water sits under portable
buildings.
Cecil Picard Elementary
• Drainage in the parking lot / car rider
pickup area. Holds water
• Playground Drainage issues
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
North Vermilion Middle School
•Fence to secure the rear of campus.
No single point of entry.
• Sink hole to the rear of office
• Outside storage needed for janitors.
JH Williams Middle School
• Gutters needed on the back side gym.
Flooding occurs in the covered area and
parent pick up area
• Sidewalks at the front of school are
buckling due to the tree roots.
• Lighting at the front of the school is
low.
• There is a dead oak tree in the front
of the school.
Erath Middle School
• Water leaks through the exterior gym
wall.
• Needs waterproofing
• Windows need to be recaulked
Rene Rost Middle
• Drainage between gym and walkways
need to be addressed
• 2nd Floor flooring
HIGH SCHOOLS
North Vermilion High School
• Antique boiler is going out. Will need
to eventually replace Hot water heater
in the gym is broken.
• Need to upgrade the sewer plant
with the new cafeteria coming.
• Sinkholes at field (SE and NE corners) and weightroom: SAFETY
• Wooden steps, walkways, and rails to
P3 and P4 portable buildings
• Steps to P1 need repair
• The Athletic Track surface needs repair
• Parking is unfit when wet
• There is not a single point of entry
Abbeville High School
• Many exterior doors do not shut properly causing a security risk
• No single point of entry
Gueydan High School
• 100+ gal hot water tanks are busted and need to be removed (leaning)
Safety Original Boiler for gym (heat)
is overheating, pressure relief valves
have popped off
• Windows need to be recaulked
• Cast Iron pipes need to be replaced
in the courtyard. It keeps clogging. It
must have a crack where roots and dirt
are grabbing the paper.
• AC - GE units are old. They will
eventually need to replace them.
• Stadium restrooms are in need of repair
• Walkway from student parking to
school needs to be lifted because of continue flooding
Kaplan High School
• Install hose bib at concession stand
and visitor dugout
• Need to run water lines from road to
softball field
•Need to run water lines from road to
indoor facility
• Top rails of the football stadium need
to be repaired. Rusting and unsafe
• Walkway for butler buildings need
repair. Rotting wood
Erath High School
• Restrooms under stadium
• Windows need to be caulked
• Sinkholes at football field
• Gym interior doors need to be replaced.
Also...
• Intercoms at schools will be replaced
with ESSER funds.
• Parking lots and driveways are in
need of repair at the majority of schools.