Sex offenders pose as Vermilion Parish deputies in latest scam

VERMILION PARISH — A new scam involving sex offenders posing as police has alerted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) to respond to reach out to the community today.

VPSO's spokesperson, Eddie Langlinais, says now scammers are advising victims that there are charges against them on record and to get it removed, to purchase gift cards.

Scammers tell victims there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to update their registration and Failure to Appear.

The victim is then advised that the warrant could be paid through a website site called “Jpay”. The victim is instructed to purchase gift cards and send the money through Jpay while scammers are on the line. If the call drop, they will call back, police say.

Once the cards are purchased, a female gets on the phone to receive the numbers off the cards.

Knowing that the victim had already gone to different stores to get gift cards, police say the scammer urges the victim to use the Bitcoin machine in Delcambre.

Police say although these scammers are good at what they do, "NO law enforcement agency uses Bitcoins, therefore NO law enforcement will advise you to deposit money into a Bitcoin machine. Nor will any law enforcement agency advise you to get gift cards to pay a fine or warrant."

Police's message to the community, "Be safe and vigilant and DO NOT ever give out any of your personal information, such as Social Security Number or Banking Account information, to anyone through email, social media, or over the phone."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel