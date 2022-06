The city of Maurice is going through big changes if its population increase in growth.

A proposal is on the table to increase the salaries of town officials since Maurice has moved from a village to a town.

If the proposal is approved, the Mayor, the five Aldermen, and the police chief positions are expected to see an increase in their salaries.

The elected officials are planning another meeting on July 20 to further discuss each salary increase.

Our Drakkar Francois had this to say.