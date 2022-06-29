Pay Increases Could be a Possibility for Maurice City Officials

Maurice officials are looking ahead as the village transitions to being a town.

At the last town council meeting, there was a discussion about increasing the salaries for city official positions.

If the proposal passes, the mayor’s seat, the five aldermen, and police chief positions salaries will increase for the next group of officials who come in.

“It’s not to give a raise it’s to set the salary for the upcoming administrations,” said Mayor Wayne Theriot.

Since Maurice has moved from a village to a town, Mayor Theriot says the responsibilities have grown.

According to Mayor Theriot the current mayor's salary is set to $33,000 per year.

Police Chief is set to $46,000 per year and all five aldermen are set at $6,000 per year.

Mayor Theriot says if proposal passes each position would rise.

“The mayor will be at $38,000 including the insurance allowance. Police chief at $50,000 including the insurance allowance and all the related benefits and the aldermen would be $7,400,” said Theriot.

Current police chief Guy Nurren says although having an increase in salary is nice, it will not change how he approaches the job each day.

“No matter what, if I’m making 30,000, 10,000 or 100,000 the work is still going to be there I love doing this type of work I love doing this job and I’m going to come to work every day and give it 100 percent no matter what the salary is,” Nurren said.