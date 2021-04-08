Help needed in locating missing Kaplan man

Help from the public is needed in locating a missing Kaplan man.

Kensley Vallery, 21, was last seen by a family member on Easter Sunday around noon.

Family say he is around 6' 4" tall and has green hair.

He may be in the New Iberia area, according to family members.

Contact the Kaplan Police Department at 337-643-8600 if you know the whereabouts of Kensley Vallery.

