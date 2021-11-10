Abbeville family man killed in AZ, family asks for assistance to return him home

An Abbeville family is asking for the public's assistance in returning their son and brother home who was allegedly killed by his uncle at a family gathering on Sunday, Nov. 7 in Tucson, AZ.

Richard Perez was 24 and known as a hardworking family man.

"He loved being around kids, and for two years, he worked a lot between Texas and New Mexico, and he would make an effort to call his nieces and nephews daily," said Perez's sister, Rosa Stanko.

His family says that Perez was at a good place in his life to visit his father's side of the family in Tucson, that they had not seen in nearly a decade.

"He visited because his life was going real good and thought it would be good," said his sister.

But when Sunday came, the family says Perez was in the presence of an intoxicated uncle.

According to KOLD News 13, Pima County sheriff's deputies were called shortly before 5:30 A.M. to a disturbance.

According to police, they found at 24-year-old man with "obvious signs of trauma" and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies identified the man as Richard Perez.

During the investigation, detectives say, they determined Perez and Carlos Ormsby, 41, had gotten into an altercation before Perez was injured.

Ormsby, who stayed at the scene, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

Now, Perez's mom says she has to bring her son home to rest.

She asks for the public's assistance with transporting, funeral, and burial expenses by contributing to Paypal's Generosity Network: bringchachiihomeandtorest by Eszerette Hernandez, Memorial Expenses.

"I'm a single mother on disability; my son was murdered in Tucson Arizona. I need to bring him home to Lafayette, La and have him buried in Abbeville, La. So, any donations would be appreciated. Please, if anybody can help make a donation, here, so I can bring my son home. I beg you and him buried. Thank you," the fundraiser reads.

The family needs help raising $10,000. To help Richard Perez's family, click here.

