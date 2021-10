The downtown bridge in Abbeville is closed.

A Monday morning post from the Abbeville Police Department says that crews are trying to repair the "mechanical failures" that caused the closure, but there's no timetable for re-opening.

We reached out to the APD this afternoon and they say the bridge is still closed.

It's a DOTD bridge, so we reached out to them and we're waiting to hear back for information about what happened and how long the closure is expected to last.