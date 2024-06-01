UPDATE: Suspicious package in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital parking lot

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call at 7:15 pm from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, formerly known as Women's and Children's Hospital, about a suspicious package in the parking lot.

For the public's safety, the parking lot area and hospital was placed on lockdown, where a crime scene was soon established.

The Lafayette Fire Department, Louisiana State Police Hazmat and other agencies also assisted.

There will be an update once the scene is cleared and made safe.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

