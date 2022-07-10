﻿According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, “The reports that one of our deputies was shot due by a suspect who drove up to the deputy and open fire was false.”

The incident occurred in Lafayette Parish on I -49 and is bringing handled by their office. The deputy was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing case and no other details are being given. The deputy is recovering from a non life threatening gunshot injury. A suspect has been identified and law enforcement is searching for him at this time.

