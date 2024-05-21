The Brew and Scoop is closing down shop at the end of the month

People in the community were in shock that Brew and Scoop would be closing down.

The coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2017 and became a popular

location in the area.

Carlos Lerma owns Java Square Café, which is located five minutes from the Brew and Scoop. Lerma saw the early success the business was having, so he decided to show support and meet the owners.

“I took my kids over there to get ice cream,” said Lerma. My kids loved their ice cream.”

Seven years later the shop's run would end on May 31st. Lerma may compete with the café, but he never wanted to see them go away.

“They are my competitor, but I didn’t want this to happen,” said Lerma. It’s somebody's dream that’s coming to an end.”

The community saw this place way more than a daily cup of joe.

“People come and meet here to enjoy each other’s company,” said John Hansen.” This was a great place for everyone to meet."

The hope and the dream is that they could bring back the shop.

“There are people that care about this shop,” said Lerma. “If decide to return, it would make people happy."

