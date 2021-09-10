Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office in search of missing person

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office is looking for a young woman who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Hanna Levatino was last seen at her residence around 10:30 P.M.

She is described as a 5'6 and 110 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a mint colored t-shirt with "Camp Life" inscribed on the shirt, also wearing black shorts with red spandex underneath.

If anyone has any information on the location of Hanna, contact Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Offices' Detective Bridges at 985-902-2014.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel