Three arrests made after large fight at Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, La. — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 8:44 pm, officers with the Franklin Police Department responded to a large fight at Franklin Senior High School, according to Chief Tina Thibodeaux.

Officers on scene began attempts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Officers were then advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was placed on lockdown as a result.

Officials say that during the course of the investigation, the FPD could not confirm that any shots were fired outside of the school during the incident. It has been confirmed that no shots were fired inside of the school building. No student athletes were involved in the incident.

It was determined that the arrestees are affiliated with gangs known as the "Purple Babies" and "Bray Lane Steppers" and have been engaged in conflicts between the rival gangs.

The following three subjects were arrested: Kalob Peters, 19, of Franklin; Ash Lee Miller, Jr., 21, of New Iberia; and Daylon Hines, 22, of Jeanerette. All were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.