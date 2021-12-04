Morgan City Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday

Morgan City Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

27-year-old Quincy James Johnson was reported missing by his family, police say. He was last seen by them this past Wednesday, December 1.

Johnson is 5'8" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan City Police at 985-380-4605.

