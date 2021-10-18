Morgan City PD participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Morgan City Police is joining other area law enforcement agencies in participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this month.

The event will be held in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy and Walmart Neighborhood Market on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This program is for citizens to rid their homes of all unwanted prescription medications.

All you have to do is show up at either the Walgreens or Walmart in Morgan City with unwanted prescription drugs and turn them over to Morgan City PD personnel with no questions asked.

The department also has a drop-off box in the front office of the police department where residents can drop off medications year-round. Anyone with questions can contact MCPD at 985-380-4605.

Walgreens is located at 815 Brashear Ave; Walmart is located at 1002 LA-70.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is also participating in the event; more information can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel