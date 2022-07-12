Franklin Police searching for missing woman

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Katelin Trosclair, 29, was reported missing by family members. Katelin was last seen by a family member on June 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM.

Katelin Trosclair is described as a white female, approximately 5'06", weighing approximately 150 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Here's a picture:

If anyone has any information regarding Katelin Trosclair's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.