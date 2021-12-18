Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Franklin Police searches for missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Franklin Police Department
jm.png
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 14:27:07-05

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen last seen Saturday morning.

Jaleah Morgan, 16, was reported missing by her parents and last seen by a family member at approximately 9 A.M.

She is described as approximately 5’3, weighing approximately 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Jaleah was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants, they say.

If anyone has any information regarding Jaleah Morgan’s whereabouts, contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.