Franklin Police searches for missing teen

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen last seen Saturday morning.

Jaleah Morgan, 16, was reported missing by her parents and last seen by a family member at approximately 9 A.M.

She is described as approximately 5’3, weighing approximately 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Jaleah was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants, they say.

If anyone has any information regarding Jaleah Morgan’s whereabouts, contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

