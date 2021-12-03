St. Martin Parish Deputies search for missing Cecilia boy

St. Martin Parish deputies are searching for a runaway juvenile Thursday evening.

Isiah Raymond, 13, is said to have been last sighted at a residence in the 1000 block of Megan Circle in Cecilia Thursday afternoon.

He may be in Henderson or the Cecelia area, police say.

Isiah is 5'3, 85lbs. and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tie die shirt and blue jean shorts.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Isiah Raymond, contact St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

