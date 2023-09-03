Jazz and zydeco event to donate proceeds back to the community

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Today, the Ivy Legacy Foundation of Acadiana will host its annual Pink Pizzazz Jazz and Zydeco Brunch.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Cade Community Center, located at 1688 Smede Rd in St. Martinville.

According to Felicia Sutton Washington, Fundraising Chairman, proceeds from the event will go back into the community through scholarships, educational programs and various community activities.

The Ivy Legacy Foundation invites the public to attend this highly anticipated event, which has already sold 700 tickets and marks the organization's first return since the onset of COVID-19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the foundation's website here.