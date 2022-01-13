Investigation underway following Monday night homicide In Breaux Bridge

Monday night, around 9:30 P.M., a report of several shots fired near a residence on 1000 block of Courville Road was made to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Now, a man is dead, and police has identified the victim as Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge.
Horton was found in a driveway when deputies arrived.
They say the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
