Investigation underway following Monday night homicide In Breaux Bridge

KATC
St. Martin Parish Sheriff badge
Posted at 4:17 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 05:17:52-05

Monday night, around 9:30 P.M., a report of several shots fired near a residence on 1000 block of Courville Road was made to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Now, a man is dead, and police has identified the victim as Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge.

Horton was found in a driveway when deputies arrived.

They say the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
