Investigation underway following Monday night homicide In Breaux Bridge

Monday night, around 9:30 P.M., a report of several shots fired near a residence on 1000 block of Courville Road was made to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Now, a man is dead, and police has identified the victim as Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge.

Horton was found in a driveway when deputies arrived.

They say the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel