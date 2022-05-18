ESA student named Presidential Scholar

Anil Cacodcar, a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana, has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of the nation's highest honors bestowed on graduating seniors. Anil is one of three Presidential Scholars from Louisiana and 161 nationwide. He is the only 2022 Presidential Scholar from the Acadiana region.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on academic success, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and outstanding commitment to public service.

Anil has also been named a Merit Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Program, and is one of three students in Acadiana (along with classmate Ali Minshi), 32 in Louisiana, and 2,500 nationally to receive a merit scholarship from the organization. Anil has decided to attend Harvard University.

As a Presidential Scholar, Anil was invited to nominate a teacher for honors through the program. His nominee, retired ESA French teacher Madame Diana Maggini, has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar's program Distinguished Teacher.

Anil has served as President of the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council, a Peer Leader, Captain of the ESA Quiz Bowl team that won the Division II Louisiana State Championship, President of the Honor Council, President of the French Club, Secretary General of Louisiana Youth and Government, and United States Senate Youth Program Delegate. He has won national awards for videos he created in his free time.

"Anil's core intuition centers on the idea of civic engagement," says math and economics teacher Dr. Stuart Cornwell. "I think Anil conceives of his academic work as primarily developing his own human capital in preparation for an opportunity to serve his community."

