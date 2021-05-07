Dress shop still sees customers amid prom cancellations

For the second year in a row, prom season isn't the same.

Most schools in Acadiana didn't have an official prom event this year, but the owner of one Breaux Bridge dress shop says she is still seeing customers.

She says last year, there wasn't time to plan for a different type of prom situation, but this year people are getting more creative.

Students and parents have taken it upon themselves to host off-campus events for students to dress up and celebrate the treasured tradition.

"A lot of parents are coming together, going all out, making it special," said Cathy Aucoin, owner of Monroe's Boutique. "I feel in my heart it's more personal and you can invite as many. Just a little added note I don't have to do as many restrictions on the dresses that I normally do for school-related."

Going into a prom season unlike any other, Aucoin said she's still bouncing back from last year.

"What I did is I did keep the prices relatively low because I know with people not working and different things that prom was going to be a different type of scenario."

Aucoin added that she thinks those experiencing the different circumstances will be better for it.

"I think the girls will be stronger and they'll appreciate the memories a little bit more."

