Crawfish season extended in Indian Bayou

HENDERSON LAKE, La. – In response to higher than normal water levels in the area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) has elected to extend the crawfish season for one month within the Indian Bayou area. The season end date is now August 31, 2021.

Fishermen must have a Special Use Permit to catch crawfish on Indian Bayou. These permits are issued at the Corps Port Barre office at 112 Speck Lane, Port Barre, La., 70577. Please call 337-585-0853 with questions or concerns.

Crawfishermen must have all their gear removed by August 31, otherwise, the gear is subject to confiscation by Corps park rangers.

Learn more about Indian Bayou: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/AtchafalayaBasin/.

