Breaux Bridge man arrested on attempted second degree murder charges

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in connection to a January armed robbery and shooting that injured one.

According to police, 25-year-old Tradell Demouchet is facing several charges, including three counts of attempted second degree murder; three counts attempted armed robbery; illegal use of weapons; and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Additional arrests are pending.

Police say Tradell was also arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred on April 14, 2021. Those charges are aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at 337-332-2186.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel