St. Landry Parish authorities are looking for a teenager who went missing last night.

Logan Terry is 15 years old. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen in Sunset, off Choctaw Road, Logan was wearing a grey hoodie with black jeans with a rip in one of the knees.

If you have seen Logan, you can call the Sunset Police Department at 337.662.5555 or 911.