St. Landry Parish Solid Waste addresses pick-up delays with new waste company

Residents in St. Landry Parish are outraged about the new trash waste pick-up changes.

Some are saying they haven't had their trash picked up in over a week.

Residents are pushing back on Bayou State Waste now that their trash hasn't been picked up in over a week, which is attracting bugs, flies, rodents and other things not welcome in this community.

"As you can see the original size of the dumpster was way wider, now they come with this little bitty thing.."

Traven Eppes is from New Orleans, he's lived in the Washington area since 2013. Eppes says excessive waste is a hazard.

"Don't change the normal routine. Which is twice a week pick up. Theres too much going on here for once a week pick up, we need twice a week pick up," Eppes reiterated.

"I stay right here and want to stay on the side of my apartment. Imagine if the wind blows. You know what the smell is you know,” Eppes added.

Director of St. Landry parish waste, Richard Lebouef, says he is working with Bayou State Waste to mitigate difficulties.

"There may be some difficulties in this case a little more than others. We've got over 43,000 homes we need to look after in this parish and the guys are well able but it's a lot of rural area. And there is new drivers coming in.."

I also spoke with the co-owner of Bayou State Waste, Jake Lavergne, who says the company's call volume is overwhelmed.

Lavergne also says the company is near 100 percent residential pick up this week, but spacing cans further apart will help with pick up.

"Yesterday we had 2000 phone calls, we usually have about 1,800 phone calls a day, it's just negative comments tying up the phone lines,” Lavergne added.

"We have new routes and the trucks went down so it's a combination that just had us falling behind."

"Something needs to change as you can see the trash speaks for itself,” Eppes said.

“We apologize if there is any inconveniences, but we beg the people's indulge moving forward. We’re really working, Bayou State and Solid Waste are really working to try to get this thing under control moving forward, and again they’ve only been at it since Monday,” Lebouef said.

Lebouef also says all leftover trash cans from Waste connections can be kept and used for services with Bayou State Waste.

“In the course of one month, if you have two events, meaning if you have more waste than one can can handle per pick up. In one month's time. They’ll issue you a second can at no cost. Should you require a third or more those are available from Bayou State at 80 dollars a can," Lebouef stated.

According to Leboeuf, all trash pick-up should be caught up by Saturday evening and all phone line issues should be addressed by Tuesday evening.

