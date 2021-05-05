Watch
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating four fugitives

Posted at 6:04 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 19:04:35-04

St. Landry Crime Stoppers Sgt. Elizabeth Bernard needs your help in locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office and the Opelousas Police Department.

Kaleb Morris Cormier is a 24 year old white male and is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for the theft of a firearm.

Glenn Thomas Babineaux is a 37 year old black male and is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department on 3 counts of drug charges, resisting an officer, and traffic warrants.

Marty Hargroder is a 54 year old white male that is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for 3 counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

Eric Demond Cary is a 34 year old black male that is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department for 3 counts of drug charges and resisting an officer.

