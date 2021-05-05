St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating four fugitives

St. Landry Crime Stoppers Sgt. Elizabeth Bernard needs your help in locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office and the Opelousas Police Department.

Kaleb Morris Cormier is a 24 year old white male and is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for the theft of a firearm.

Glenn Thomas Babineaux is a 37 year old black male and is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department on 3 counts of drug charges, resisting an officer, and traffic warrants.

Marty Hargroder is a 54 year old white male that is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for 3 counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

Eric Demond Cary is a 34 year old black male that is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department for 3 counts of drug charges and resisting an officer.

