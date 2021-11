Opelousas Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Ladacia Andrus has been missing since this morning. She is believed to still be in the Opelousas area.

She could be experiencing a mental health episode, police say.

Anyone with information about Ladacia Andrus’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App