Opelousas PD issues public statement on incident at SLP Jamboree

OPELOUSAS, LA- Opelousas Police Department informed that no shooting took place last evening during the SLP Jamboree. They confirmed that an incident took place inside the stadium, causing rumors to circulate about shots being fired near the area.

OPD informed that a fight did break out between juveniles after the initial incident. The juveniles were later apprehended and taken into custody later that night.

According to officials, a large group of kids ran up the ramp where the band was located causing them to bend down. This initially cause panic among visitors, thinking gunshots were being fired.

"There are no reports. All of the officers that were on duty were directly in the area where the stuff was taking place clearly will tell you that there was no shooting at the Downer Gardener Stadium", said Police Chief Martin McLendon.

Chief McLendon said they plan to work with their partners within the St. Landry Parish School System to see what more can be done to issue safety during sporting events.

To watch the OPD public statement on Facebook, click here. [fb.watch]

