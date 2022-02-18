One Opelousas Woman Gets Her Home Shot Twice In One Week

Police do not believe the woman herself is the intended target, instead of someone else she's related to. The woman is hoping the shooting stops-- before someone gets hurt.

You can see the bullet holes in Linda Nicholas' home. She was inside Wednesday night at around nine o'clock, when gunfire rang out.

"I ran to the end of the hall to ask him if he was okay cause the shots were coming from the front of my house and we were to the back. He told mom get back to the back and get down."

Outside, police found more than 50-shell casings.

"I was in my room watching TV, laying in the bed. My nurse was in my little girl's room my son was in my room at about nine o'clock we heard all these shots fired. It started and look like it was never going to end."

It's the second time in just a matter of days someone opened fire on her house.

"Another one at 4 a.m. they shot my house up 8 times Friday morning and threw a little bottle with paper towels and gas and tried to burn her house down."

She's now afraid to both leave and stays in her house, where she lives with her daughter-- who requires nursing care. She says nurses are now afraid to come to the house.

