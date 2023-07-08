Help needed in locating missing Opelousas juvenile

Opelousas, LA - Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing-runaway juvenile.

Elijah Charles, 13 years-old, was last seen with an unknown male in the Broadmoor Subdivision on July 1, 2023. A description of what he was wearing could not be provided since Elijah left home without permission.

According to OPD, Elijah has a history of leaving and staying away from home without permission.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Charles should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS), or by using the PC mobile App.