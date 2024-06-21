Silver Alert issued for missing Kinder man

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Hank Lee Badon of Kinder.

Badon was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, traveling south on U.S. 167.

Police tell us he left his home in Kinder to go to the gas station and never returned home.

Badon is a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark pants, and a camouflaged baseball cap.

He was driving his red 2007 Ford Fusion with Louisiana license plate number 855GIR.

Anyone with information on Badon's location should contact the Kinder Police Department at 337-738-2600 or call 911.

