Reports: Body found at Bayou Vista hotel

A body has been found at a motel in Bayou Vista, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputies say body of a man was discovered at Plantation Inn in Bayou Vista.

They report that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected at this time.

KATC has reached out to the sheriff's office for more details and will update as information becomes available.

The Plantation Inn, located off of Hwy 90, received damage to it's roof in 2018 due to severe storms. The hotel is permanently closed.

