Port Barre Police Investigating Shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — One minor is being treated at a local hospital in St. Landry Parish following an overnight shooting in Port Barre.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Osage St.

After police arrived on the scene, a 17-year-old juvenile was transported to a local hospital for wound treatment.

Witnesses sat the shooting incident happened after a physical altercation between two juveniles. That's when a third person started shooting.

The alleged shooter was already gone when police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Port Barre police department at (337) 585-6212.

