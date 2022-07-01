President Biden to convene governors on abortion talks

President Joe Biden will join a virtual meeting of governors to discuss abortion access following last week’s reversal of the Roe v. Wade precedent that ensured abortion rights in all states.

Biden was asked about potential executive actions on Thursday he might take.

“I'm having a meeting with a group of governors when I get home on Friday,” Biden said. “And I'll have announcements to make then.”

Biden said he would suggest actions governors can take to ensure abortion access but expressed support for lifting the filibuster to codify abortion rights.

“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law,” he said. “And the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way -- it's like voting rights -- it should be we provide an exception for this, require an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

It’s unclear how many governors will join Biden on the call. While Democratic governors have been supportive of expanding abortion rights, only a handful of GOP governors have said they would not move to restrict abortions.

In most Republican-led states, abortions are in the process of being banned or extremely limited following last week’s ruling.