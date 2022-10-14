Officials: No one injured after gun accidentally goes off inside Dallas elementary school

Texas school officials said a student allegedly brought a gun to a Dallas elementary school that was then accidentally fired inside the cafeteria Thursday morning.

Dallas Independent School District officials told ABC News and KXAS-TV that the incident occurred at John Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff around 7:15 a.m.

According to the news outlets, school officials said a child allegedly brought the gun to school, but they would not release the student's age or grade.

Officials said no one was injured, the news outlets reported.

According to school officials, the school was never placed on lockdown because it was an isolated event before school started, KXAS-TV reported.

The school's police department is investigating the incident, the news outlet reported.