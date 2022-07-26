Man dies 15 days after fight during soccer game

A 29-year-old soccer player died after getting into an on-field fight, authorities in California said.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the man was involved in a large fight on July 10. Police said players from both teams and spectators were part of the melee.

The man was taken to a hospital but died 15 days later, according to police.

An autopsy is being performed to determine exactly what caused the man's death.

According to CBS News, a person was arrested but the investigation is ongoing.

"Investigators are still searching for witnesses or anyone who might have video recorded all or part of the fight," the police department said.