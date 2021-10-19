Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal grand jury in Los Angeles had indicted the nine-term Republican on one charge of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

The congressman is proclaiming his innocence and promising to fight the charges.

Fortenberry says in a YouTube video posted Monday night that he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations.

"To be accused of this is extremely painful, and we are suffering greatly," he said.

Fortenberry added that he will fight the charges, insisting he did not lie to the FBI.