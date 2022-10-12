Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden administration mulls implementing humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan migrant surge

The program, if enacted in this case, would be comparable to one offered to Ukrainian migrants.
Immigration Venezuelans
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Migrants gather their personal items as they wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the United States at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Venezuelans have surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S. border in August 2022 after Mexicans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Immigration Venezuelans
Posted at 10:13 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 23:13:37-04

President Joe Biden and his administration are considering a plan for undocumented Venezuelan migrants who have surged in numbers at the southwestern U.S. border in record amounts.

Biden's White House is mulling over the option of implementing a humanitarian parole scheme comparable to one offered to Ukrainian migrants, working on trying to deter more from crossing the southern U.S. border illegally.

As the New York Times reported, for the first time, the amount of arrests of undocumented migrants at the U.S. southwestern border has surpassed two million in just one year.

A humanitarian parole program would allow a family member or a sponsor in the U.S. to apply on behalf of a refugee. The sponsor would have to commit to providing them with financial assistance while they are in the U.S.

More than 150,000 Venezuelans have been taken into custody at the U.S. southern border between October 2021 and the end of August.

While the program for Ukrainian refugees received bipartisan support in Washington, GOP lawmakers have appeared less receptive to the idea being implemented for Venezuelans.

While the humanitarian parole program would not apply to Venezuelans already in the United States, lawmakers and the Biden administration hope implementing the program would encourage migrants to arrive in the U.S. at an official port of entry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.