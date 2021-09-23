Morgan City Police searching for missing man

The Morgan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Erik Benjamin Carter, 31, was reported missing by his family. They say Erik has not been seen or heard from since Monday, September 20.

He is described as 6'0" tall and weighs 160 lbs.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Erik Benjamin Carter contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605.

