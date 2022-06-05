Louisiana Legislature Passes the Right to Earn a Living Act

The Louisiana Legislature has officially passed the Right to Earn a Living Act.

CEO of the Pelican Institute, Daniel Erspamer released the following statement after the Louisiana legislature passed HB1062, the Right to Earn a Living Act:

"Countless Louisianans give up pursuing their dreams every day because of arbitrary roadblocks and hurdles. Occupational licensing reform is about helping everyday Louisianans escape poverty and pursue their dreams. Today the Louisiana legislature passed the Right to Earn a Living Act (HB1062) and reinstated the American Dream for people all across the state of Louisiana. These reforms ensure anti-competitive and arbitrary government roadblocks do not stop entrepreneurs in our state from pursuing their chosen careers."

