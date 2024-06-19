SBA offers disaster assistance for parishes affected by May 13 storms

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Louisiana businesses and residents affected by the severe weather and tornado that struck the state on May 13, 2024, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA acted under its own authority to issue a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Jeff Landry on June 13, 2024, according to Administrator Guzman.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Louisiana’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe weather and tornado,” said Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the following parishes: Assumption, Iberia, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, and St. Mary.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration.

On June 20, 2024, SBA will launch a Virtual Business Recovery Center to offer personalized assistance to business owners. SBA will also establish a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Officials say that customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Mondays – Fridays

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(916) 735-1160

For additional disaster assistance information or to apply online, visit SBA.gov/disaster.