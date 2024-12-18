Bill to protect and extend the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area headed to president's desk

LOUISIANA — Senators Bill Cassidy's and John Kennedy's bill to protect and extend the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area has passed the Senate and is headed to the president's desk to be signed into law.

If signed, the bill will extend the Area to include Lafourche Parish.

Signed into law in 2006, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Act included St. Mary, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry, Avoyelles, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Assumption, Terrebonne, Lafayette, West Baton Rouge, Concordia, East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes. That act was reauthorized in 2023.

“The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is a celebration of Louisiana’s history and culture,” said Sen. Cassidy. “With today’s passage, we not only extend the footprint but create jobs and protect this sportsmen’s paradise for generations.”