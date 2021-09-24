Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searches for missing boys from Gheens

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two brothers from Delatte Lane in Gheens who ran away from home overnight.

Liam Murley, 15, and Charles Murley, 13, were last seen at their residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2021, they say.

Liam Murley is described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blonde hair.

They report he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white Adidas pants.

Charles Murley is described as 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with blonde hair and was last seen wearing black Adidas pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.

